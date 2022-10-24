Short-term rental law could hurt Oahu’s economy

By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Patrick Bollig cleaned up a short-term rental in Waikiki last week. He saw a decrease in business after the passage of Bill 89, Ordinance 19-8, in 2019.
MARCO GARCIA / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER
Above, Kelly Lee, a Realtor and a leader of the Oahu Short-Term Rental Alliance, says short-term rentals are vital to the community and economy. They create jobs and critical income for families like hers, she says.