USS Bowfin to reopen at Pearl Harbor

  • By Kevin Knodell kknodell@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • COURTESY PACIFIC FLEET SUBMARINE MEMORIAL ASSOCIATION The Bowfin’s hull was cleaned of sea growth, and old paint was removed. The submarine’s superstructure was repaired and reinstalled, followed by a paint job of the hull.

The World War II Fleet Submarine USS Bowfin will reopen to the public at Pearl Harbor on Saturday after returning from dry-dock maintenance. Read more

