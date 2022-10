Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Save the date — the next Moana Masters Cooking class is coming Nov. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Led by chef Edward Morris Read more

Save the date — the next Moana Masters Cooking class is coming Nov. 5 from noon to 2 p.m. Led by chef Edward Morris, the class will feature a Thanksgiving holiday cookery theme, and participants can look forward to a culinary adventure and becoming a master at holiday planning.

Since joining the Moana Surfrider, A Westin Resort & Spa as chef de cuisine at Beachhouse at the Moana, Morris has been introducing new items to the restaurant’s threeand four-course dinner menus, which has been making the restaurant a popular spot for visitors and kamaaina.

The class costs $95 per person. To register, visit beachhousewaikiki.com.

Chick-Fil-A comes to Honolulu

Chick-Fil-A opened its first location at Ala Moana Center’s Makai Market Food Court on Oct. 20. It is locally owned and operated by Oahu resident and University of Hawaii at Manoa alum, Kurt Milne, who will oversee the day-to-day activities of the biz, including the oversight of its approximately 100 full- and part-time team members. Chick-fil-A donated $25,000 to Hawaii Foodbank in honor of its opening and will also be acknowledging 100 local heroes making a difference in the community by supplying them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

For more information and updates on the eatery, visit chick-fil-a.com/hawaii.

A dinner that sets the scene

For one night only (Oct. 29), PAI Honolulu presents its themed wine dinner, “Halloween & Hollywood,” which features an exclusive menu inspired by classic movie genres and musical scores. Chef Kevin Lee and PAI’s in-house sommelier, Khristian Reyno, collaborate with Sky Cameron of Chambers & Chambers Wine Merchants to bring patrons a delectable five-course dinner complemented with wine pairings. Guests are encouraged to dress up as their favorite characters and the best dressed will be awarded a bottle of one of the evening’s featured wines.

Tickets are $150, plus tax and gratuity, and are non-refundable but may be transferred to another guest.

To reserve a table, visit paihonolulu.com/halloween2022.

Zippy’s Kapahulu reopens

Zippy’s on Kapahulu Avenue has been back in action since Oct. 17, after arson damaged its kitchen and dry goods storage room in June.

“We appreciate the tremendous efforts of our team and partners who helped us recover and refurbish this location,” states president Paul Yokota. “We’ve worked tirelessly to bring Zippy’s back to the Kapahulu community and we look forward to welcoming (customers) back.”

Download the Zippy’s app and join Zipster Rewards, the eatery’s new rewards program through which customers can redeem Zipcoins (get some with every purchase) for free Zippy’s favorites.

Visit zippys.com for more information.