Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

New restaurants are opening, while others have revamped their menus. Here are three spots I checked out this past week: Read more

New restaurants are opening, while others have revamped their menus. Here are three spots I checked out this past week:

‘Shor’ thing

SHOR, located within Hyatt Regency Waikiki Beach Resort & Spa (2424 Kalakaua Ave.), recently introduced a new dinner menu. This open-air restaurant offers new dishes like washugyu super prime strip steak ($78), Kona lobster fried rice ($38) and Kua Aina Ranches roasted prime rib ($45 for 12 ounces, $55 for 16 ounces). Save room for dessert — the brûlée taro cheesecake ($15) is a must. Guests can also enjoy live music Fridays-Sundays from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Call 808-923-1234.

This musubi shop moved

Mai Musubi, formerly located in Kalihi, just soft-opened for grab-and-go service in its new location at 1010 University Ave. (former Bubbies Ice Cream spot). The shop is known for its huge variety of musubi, ranging from shrimp tempura ($3) and salmon ($3) to crunchy ume ($2.55), mentaiko ($3) and chicken karaage ($2.55). Mai Musubi also offers a variety of bentos, including its signature Makunouchi bento ($14) with shioyaki salmon, shrimp katsu, chicken tsukune ball, shumai, kinpira gobo and renkon okazu, tsukemono, tamagoyaki, kamaboko and rice.

Call 808-277-9863 or visit maimusubi.com.

Dinner is served

Popular brunch spot Nami Kaze (1135 N. Nimitz Hwy.) recently opened for dinner service. In true izakaya form, the dinner menu comprises lots of smaller dishes (with locally sourced ingredients) designed to share. Must-have dishes include beets ($13) with avocado, gochujang and crispy quinoa; charred scallop roll ($24) with yuzu kosho mayo and puff wild rice; and corn beignets ($9) served with Japanese curry salt and kewpie mayo. Find out more about the new dinner in Nadine Kam’s column (pages 6-7).

Call 808-888-6264 or visit toasttab.com/namikaze.hi/v3.

Kelli Shiroma Braiotta’s column features a variety of tips and insider knowledge about Oahu’s dining scene. Follow Kelli on Instagram (@kellishiromabraiotta).