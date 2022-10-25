Must-have musubi

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Anyone who tells you tofu can stand in for Spam is being overly optimistic. If you’re going for a vegan Spam-ish musubi, you’re going to have to pack in a lot of extra flavor.

This recipe calls for seasoning the rice (a powdered seasoning keeps it sticky) and two other Japanese products — tsukudani (nori paste) and furikake (shopping notes are at the end). The tofu is deep-fried, for taste and to stand up to the musubi-making process.

You’ll need an acrylic musubi mold (it comes with a Spam-shaped frame and a press; easy to find in many local stores or order online).

One caution: Tsukudani and some types of furikake may include fish products as seasonings. Check labels carefully if you are a strict vegetarian. Teriyaki sauce may be substituted for the tsukudani.

Tofu Musubi

Ingredients:

• 5 cups cooked white rice, hot

• 1/4 cup powdered sushi flavoring (see note*), plus more if needed

• 1 16-ounce block firm tofu

• 1 cup vegetable oil, or more, as needed

• 1/2 cup tsukudani (nori paste), or substitute teriyaki sauce

• 1 (1.7-ounce) jar furikake (rice seasoning with nori and sesame seeds)

• 4 sheets nori, cut in half

Directions:

Spread rice in a large pan or bowl. Stir in powdered sushi flavoring. Keep turning rice to distribute flavoring. Taste and add more flavoring if needed. Let cool slightly while preparing tofu.

Drain tofu and slice into 8 pieces that will fit in your sushi mold. Spread slices out on paper towels to drain.

Meanwhile, heat oil in a shallow skillet (oil should be an inch deep). Carefully ease tofu into oil and deep-fry over medium-high heat until well browned and crisp on both sides. This will take at least 10 minutes; turn slices as needed. Don’t crowd the pan; work in batches if necessary. Remove tofu to a rack and let oil drip oﬀ.

Spread tofu slices generously with tsukudani. Mix furikake into rice.

To assemble: Have a bowl of water nearby. Place a half-sheet of nori on a flat work surface. Wet the musubi mold, then center it on the nori sheet. Fill halfway with rice, then use the musubi press to flatten the rice. Top with a slice of tofu (spread with tsukudani). Top with more rice. Use the press again to flatten everything. Lift oﬀ the musubi mold.

Fold nori firmly over musubi. Wet fingers and seal the nori where it overlaps. Press the musubi all around so it holds together. Set aside and assemble remaining musubi.

Serve whole or slice in half. Use a wet knife to make slicing easier.

Makes 8 musubi (16 halves).

*Ingredient notes:

For powdered sushi flavoring, a common brand is Tamanoi. It will take about half of a 2.64-ounce packet for this recipe. Tsukudani is a paste made of nori, soy sauce and other flavorings.

These Japanese products are available in the Asian aisle of many supermarkets.

Approximate nutrient analysis per musubi: 330 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 1150 mg sodium, 43 g carbohydrate, 0 g fiber, 6 g sugar, 9 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.