This is Halloween

Oct. 31 is right around the corner, and you know what that means — spooky sweets and savory specials are in full swing. If you’re hunting for treats (no tricks), check out the following.

A Cake Life (2320 S. King St.) offers a variety of Halloween treats available for pickup through Oct. 30. Enjoy Halloween cookie kits, Halloween shorty cake (orange swirled and marbled yellow butter cake with cookies and cream filling), Halloween cookie cards, cake cups (flavors like pumpkin caramel cheesecake and raspberry eyeball cups) and a witches brew dessert box.

Call 808-542-0131 or visit acakelife.com.

Aloha Mamacita

Seasonal specials at Aloha Mamacita (1130 N. Nimitz Hwy.) include pumpkin spice horchatas and pumpkin crunch puffies. The latter features a housemade pumpkin crunch filling folded with fresh whipped cream and topped with white chocolate ganache drizzle, housemade pumpkin crunch cookie crumble base, walnuts and pecans.

Call 808-650-0029 or visit alohamamacita.com.

Artizen by MW

Artizen by MW (888 Kapiolani Blvd.) is featuring a special Halloween menu from Oct. 28 to 31. Besides Mummy peanut butter crisps, tropical fruit “candy corn” cakes and “ghostly” s’mores, customers can enjoy a Halloween trick-or-treat dessert box, which comprises a mini Artizen candy bar, spooky mini macarons and a bat “Oreo” cookie.

Order online at artizenbymw.com. Halloween specials are available while supplies last.

Asato Family Shop

Asato Family Shop (1306 Pali Hwy.) is featuring a Harry Potter Halloween theme for its treats. Enjoy avors like Butter Beer, Felix Felicis (golden caramel apple), Frozen Pumpkin Juice and The Hagrid (chocolate, wild berry and chopped nuts).

Visit asatofamilyshop.com.

BASALT

BASALT’s (2255 Kuhio Ave.) signature charcoal pancakes are ready to trick-or-treat this Halloween with a haunted version covered with lilikoi sabayon, a charcoal shortbread cookie cat, a meringue ghost, sugar bats, ash whipped cream and assorted Halloween-themed candies. The pancakes will be available Oct. 30 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Decorating kits will be provided for keiki eager to show off their pancake designing skills; costumes are encouraged.

Call 808-923-5689 or visit basaltwaikiki.com.

Boxed Up Cookies

Online business Boxed Up Cookies will have its signature stuffed cookies at the pumpkin festival at Leilehua High School Oct. 29 (4-8 p.m.) and at Central Pacific Bank (220 S. King St.) Oct. 31 (10 a.m.-2 p.m.). Enjoy festive flavors like Spell On You (churro cookie stuffed with dulce de leche), Master (red velvet cookie mixed with white chocolate chips and stuffed with cream cheese) and The Black Flame Candle (black cocoa dough mixed with chocolate chips, stuffed with a Halloween Oreo and topped with a marshmallow web).

Follow the biz on Instagram (@boxedupcookies).

BRUG Bakery

BRUG Bakery (various locations) offers a variety of seasonal treats for Halloween, including chestnut blueberry bread, chocolate bat, pumpkin spider, twin ghosts (with Nutella filling), autumn creamy pie and more. Each bakery location has an exclusive treat; for example, you can only find the pumpkin spider at the Manoa Marketplace store.

Visit brugbakery.com.

Choco Le’a

Choco Le’a (2909 Lowrey Ave.) specializes in artisan dark chocolate truffles, and you can find a smorgasbord of Halloween treats at the Manoa shop. Enjoy treats like mummy matcha Oreo bar, Halloween giant pumpkin truffle and a four-piece Halloween candy truffle box. The latter features flavors like Snickers, Reese’s PB Cup, Starburst and Green Apple Jolly Rancher.

Call 808-371-2234 or visit chocolea.com.

Coco Bloom Kitchen

Organic restaurant Coco Bloom Kitchen (3221 Waialae Ave.) is featuring a cinnamon pumpkin crème brûlée. The dessert features a rich cinnamon flavor that matches with the slightly burnt sugar topping.

Call 808-784-0206 or visit café. coco-bloom.com.

Cookies by Jesh

Online business Cookies by Jesh (@cookiesbyjesh) is featuring a Halloween box with an Oreo crêpe roll and coffee ice cream sandwich. The layered Oreo crêpe is filled with vanilla Oreo crème and topped with more crème and Oreo crumbs. Meanwhile, the ice cream sandwich features coffee sponge cake with homemade no-churn coffee ice cream, and it’s dipped in chocolate ganache and hazelnuts.

Halloween boxes will be available at the Ala Moana Night Market on Oct. 28 (4-9 p.m.). Follow the biz (@cookiesbyjesh) on Instagram.

Daily Whisk Matcha

Locally owned coffee shop Daily Whisk Matcha (1114 11th Ave.) is offering two seasonal specials — pumpkin spice hojicha, featuring the shop’s own pumpkin spice blend, and salted pumpkin spice latte. The latte features housemade espresso and is topped with Haleiwa rock salt.

Call 808-490-3436 or visit dailywhiskmatcha.com.

Deck.

In the spirit of spooky season, Deck. (150 Kapahulu Ave.) offers five wickedly delicious handcrafted cocktails available through October. Enjoy Pennywise, Redrum, The Joker, Ring and Jack & Sally. From Oct. 28 to 31 only, the “Hocus Pocus” cauldron will be available to order as a mocktail or cocktail. It’s recommended for groups of up to three people. This housemade limeade (mango, guava, blueberry, lime juice and lemon juice) comes with customers’ choice of rum, tequila, gin or vodka.

Call 808-556-2435 or visit deckwaikiki.com.

Dipped by Dee

Dipped by Dee (99-080 Kauhale St.) launched a new lineup of Halloween specials, available through Oct. 31. The shop’s signature caramel apples feature spooky designs, along with Disney-inspired decorations like Jack Skellington, Mummy Mickey, Mickey Pumpkin and more.

Call 808-913-8083 or visit dbd808.company.site.

Fig & Ginger

Fig & Ginger Honolulu (1960 Kapiolani Blvd.) has a variety of Halloween treats, including mini monster macarons (pumpkin spice and Oreo flavors), Spooky Kiddy mini grazing box and a bats and bones grazing board. The latter feeds 4-6 people and comprises three cheeses, two meats, fresh and dried fruits, veggies, truffle honey, jam, truffles, marcona almonds and olives.

Preorder online at fghonolulu.com.

Hawaiian Pie Co.

The seasonal Scary Dream Pie is only available for pickup Oct. 26-29 at Hawaiian Pie Co. (508 Waiakamilo Road). This “scary” version of the business’s orange dream pie features mandarin oranges blended with a creamy filling and topped with chocolate crumbles.

Call 808-988-7828 or visit hawaiianpieco.com.

Hokulani Bake Shop

Hokulani Bake Shop’s (500 Ala Moana Blvd.) Halloween four-pack is available for preorders until Oct.

29. Flavors include red velvet, vanilla buttercream, chocolate with cream cheese and ube. Customers can also enjoy the seasonal pumpkin latte cupcake, complete with coffee buttercream.

Call 808-536-2253 or visit hokulanibakeshop.com.

Kulu Kulu

Japanese-style cake shop Kulu Kulu at Royal Hawaiian Center (2233 Kalakaua Ave.) is offering Halloween-themed desserts all month. Featured treats include black cat (combination of strawberry mousse and dark chocolate mousse), Spooky Boo! (yogurt mousse cake with raspberry jam center) and Frankenstein (layers of ube and matcha mousse). The shop will offer more Halloween desserts Oct. 28-31.

Call 808-931-0915 or visit kulukulucake.com.

Liilii Donuts

Liilii Donuts (407 Uluniu St.) has special “Spooknuts” available for a limited time. Customers can get boxes of four, six or 12 doughnuts. Flavors include ube cookie crumble, chocolate with Halloween sprinkles, matcha with vanilla and chocolate drizzle, and blackberry jam.

Call 808-741-0079 or visit liiliidonuts.com.

Mana Sandwiches

Customers can enjoy a variety of sweet and savory Halloween specials at Mana Sandwiches, located within Ala Moana Center (1450 Ala Moana Blvd.). Hokkaido kabocha croquette features baby spinach, mayo, Hokkaido kabocha croquettes and tonkatsu sauce. If you want something sweet, try the blueberry eyeball sandwich (blueberry whipped cream and blueberries), banana scream (banana and Oreo), chocolate-dipped strawberries with Halloween decorations or Halloween parfait. The latter features vanilla soft serve, mochi “eyeball,” Oreo crumbles, Halloween-themed sprinkles and a “finger” cookie.

Call 808-201-4948 or visit manasandwiches.com.

Noi Thai Cuisine

Just in time for spooky season, Noi Thai Cuisine (2301 Kalakaua Ave.) is offering a Poison Apple cocktail all month long. This concoction features Crown Royal Apple, apple pucker Schnapps, cranberry juice and grenadine.

Call 808-664-4039 or visit honolulu.noithaicuisine.com.

Oh My Grill

Oh My Grill’s Aiea location (98-199 Kamehameha Hwy.) is featuring Halloween specials Oct. 29-31. Enjoy specialty drinks like “Alien Blood” (raspberry fruit punch) and “Poisoned Lemon” (pink lemonade). On Oct. 31, soft drinks will be served in light-up cups. Customers can also enjoy decorated pupus like “eyeball gelato” and “vampire fries.”

Call 808-456-2121 or visit ohmygrillhawaii.com.

P.F. Chang’s Waikiki

P.F. Chang’s (2201 Kalakaua Ave.) specialty Halloween cocktail is called Midnight Ritual, and features Hendricks gin, pure cane sugar, butterfly pea flower extract and rock candy garnish. It’s topped off tableside with fresh-squeezed lemon juice, which changes the cocktail color to purple. This cocktail is available for all of October.

Call 808-628-6760 or visit pfchangs.com.

PURVE Donut

PURVE Donut Stop’s (various locations) festive Halloween doughnuts come in flavors like Mummy (cinnamon sugar with cream cheese drizzle and eyes), vanilla cream glaze with Halloween sprinkles, Death Worms (chocolate glaze with Oreo crumbs and gummy worms), Ghost, chocolate glaze with Halloween sprinkles and orange Oreo crème (orange crème glaze with Oreo cookie crumbs). The Halloween doughnuts will be available at both PURVE stores.

Visit purvehawaii.com.