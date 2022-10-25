comscore Hawaiian Airlines accounting errors boost losses | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaiian Airlines accounting errors boost losses

  • By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:33 p.m.

The parent of Hawaiian Airlines reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that due to accounting errors it had a combined $19.4 million in net unrealized losses in its first- and second-quarter financial reports and that it will need to restate its results. Read more

