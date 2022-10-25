Hawaii News Hawaiian Airlines accounting errors boost losses By Dave Segal dsegal@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:33 p.m. Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story! The parent of Hawaiian Airlines reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that due to accounting errors it had a combined $19.4 million in net unrealized losses in its first- and second-quarter financial reports and that it will need to restate its results. Read more Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star-Advertiser! You're reading a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital Subscription. Subscribe Now Read this story for free: Watch an ad or complete a survey Log In Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story. Activate Digital Account Print subscriber but without online access? Activate your Digital Account now. The parent of Hawaiian Airlines reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing Monday that due to accounting errors it had a combined $19.4 million in net unrealized losses in its first- and second-quarter financial reports and that it will need to restate its results. Hawaiian Holdings Inc. said that in the first quarter, which ended March 31, it had a net loss of $133.3 million, or $2.60 a share, rather than the previously reported $122.8 million, or $2.39 a share. In the second quarter, which ended June 30, it had a net loss of $47.4 million, or 92 cents a share, rather than the previously reported loss of $36.8 million, or 72 cents a share. “In connection with the restatement, management has concluded that a material weakness exists in internal control over financial reporting with respect to controls over the accounting for unrealized gains and losses on equity securities,” Hawaiian said in its filing. “Management is developing a remediation plan for the material weakness that will be implemented in the fourth quarter of 2022.” Hawaiian said its audit committee and management have discussed the matters with its independent registered public accounting firm, Ernst &Young LLP. Hawaiian said it intends to restate its new financial statements as soon as practicable by filing amended quarterly reports. Hawaiian’s stock closed Monday down 3 cents at $15.30 after the accounting errors were announced. Previous Story On the Move: Jason Thune and Filifotu Fotu Vaai