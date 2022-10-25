comscore ‘HIKI NO’ TV series documents pandemic through students’ eyes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

‘HIKI NO’ TV series documents pandemic through students’ eyes

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:55 a.m.
  • PBS HAWAI’I “HIKI NO” on PBS Hawai‘i teaches elementary, middle and high school students how to create PBS-quality news features that reach a statewide audience on PBS Hawaii and a worldwide audience on <a href="http://pbshawaii.org" target="_blank">pbshawaii.org</a>. “This Changed Everything: HIKI NO in the Age of COVID — Part One” airs at 7:30 p.m.. Above, the Kanada family on the Big Island bonds at home during the lockdown in a scene from the series.

    PBS HAWAI’I

While educators, mental­ health experts and media have been trying mightily with varying success to understand and explain the COVID-19 pandemic’s effects on the nation’s youth, no one knows more intimately what’s happened to students than the students themselves. Read more

