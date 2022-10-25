‘HIKI NO’ TV series documents pandemic through students’ eyes
By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:55 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
PBS HAWAI’I
“HIKI NO” on PBS Hawai‘i teaches elementary, middle and high school students how to create PBS-quality news features that reach a statewide audience on PBS Hawaii and a worldwide audience on pbshawaii.org. “This Changed Everything: HIKI NO in the Age of COVID — Part One” airs at 7:30 p.m.. Above, the Kanada family on the Big Island bonds at home during the lockdown in a scene from the series.