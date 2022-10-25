comscore Kaneohe man pleads not guilty after alleged beheading threats | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Kaneohe man pleads not guilty after alleged beheading threats

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

A 43-year-old man entered a not-guilty plea Monday to federal allegations that he threatened to behead the Waianae Small Boat Harbor master, his wife and their friend following a dispute over nonpayment of $30,000 in mooring fees by the leader of a militant Hawaiian sovereignty group. Read more

