comscore Kokua Line: Could Genki balls reduce marsh stench? | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Kokua Line

Kokua Line: Could Genki balls reduce marsh stench?

  • By Christine Donnelly cdonnelly@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.

Question: Regarding the stench at Kawainui Stream (808ne.ws/kline1020), could Genki balls help, like in the Ala Wai Canal? They’ve got to do something. It smells bad. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jason Thune and Filifotu Fotu Vaai

Scroll Up