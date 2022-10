Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaiian Telcom has announced the promotion of two of its employees to vice president positions:

>> Jason Thune has been promoted to vice president of fiber strategy and development. Thune began his career at Hawaiian Telcom as a summer intern in 1998. Over his nearly 25-year career with the company, he has held key leadership roles in different areas, including customer operations, network operations, network planning, engineering and IT.

>> Filifotu Fotu Vaai has been promoted to vice president of consumer products and sales. Vaai, who has nearly 20 years of experience in the technology industry, celebrates her fifth anniversary with Hawaiian Telcom this year. She was named executive director of consumer products and sales in May 2021 and will continue to manage Hawaiian Telcom’s consumer revenue, product pricing and sales teams.

