Prep volleyball Top 10: ‘Iolani tops, awaits Kapolei in states

Top 10: 'Iolani tops, awaits Kapolei in states By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com Today Updated 11:45 p.m.

For a sixth week in a row, 'Iolani remains atop the Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10. The Raiders garnered all 11 first-place votes from a panel of coaches and media. 'Iolani (23-5) will meet Kapolei on Wednesday at Moanalua gym in the quarterfinal round of the New City Nissan/HHSAA State Championships. OIA champion Kahuku (21-4) edged Mililani in five sets on Thursday and moved ahead of Kamehameha to No. 3 in this week's rankings. The Lady Raiders will play Moanalua on Wednesday at McKinley Student Council Gymnasium. BIIF champion Kamehameha-Hawaii (36-5-1) also has a first-round bye. The Warriors will meet Punahou on Wednesday at McKinley. Mililani, which came within one point of winning the OIA title before falling to Kahuku, rose two spots to No. 6 in this week's rankings. Star-Advertiser Girls Volleyball Top 10 Oct. 24, 2022 Rank School (1st) (record) Pts LW 1. 'Iolani (11) (23-5, 9-1 ILH regular season) 110 1 > bye > next: vs. Kapolei-Hilo winner, Wednesday, Moanalua gym 2. Punahou (23-10, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 96 2 > bye > next: vs. Farrington, Monday 3. Kahuku (21-4, 10-0 OIA East reg. season) 78 4 > def. Farrington 25-12, 25-14, 25-17 > def. No. 8 Mililani 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 15-12 > next: vs. KS-Maui/Moanalua winner, Wednesday, McKinley gym 4. Kamehameha (26-11, 5-4 ILH reg. season) 72 3 5. KS-Hawaii (36-5-1, 14-0 BIIF reg. season) 65 5 > def. Kealakehe 25-3, 25-9, 25-16 > def. Hilo 25-20, 25-10, 25-11 > next: vs. Punahou-Farrington winner, Wednesday, McKinley gym 6. Mililani (19-11, 9-1 OIA West reg. season) 54 8 > def. Kapolei 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 > lost to No. 4 Kahuku 21-25, 25-17, 21-25, 27-25, 15-12 > next: vs. Leilehua, Monday 7. Le Jardin (21-6, 13-0 ILH D-II reg. season) 47 6 > bye > next: vs. Lanai-Hawaii Prep winner, Wednesday, 7 pm, Kalani gym 8. Moanalua (31-8-1, 9-1 OIA East reg. season) 32 7 > def. Kalani 19-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 > def. Leilehua 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 > next: at Kamehameha-Maui, Monday 9. Baldwin (19-6, 12-0 MIL reg. season) 24 9 > bye > next: vs. Mililani-Leilehua winner, Wednesday, Moanalua gym 10. Kapolei (17-7, 10-2 OIA West reg. season) 18 10 > lost to No. 8 Mililani 25-13, 25-12, 25-23 > won a Farrington > next: at Hilo, Monday Also receiving votes: Damien 3, Hawaii Baptist 2, Kalani 2, Hilo 1, Waialua 1.