comscore Editorial: Some tough choices for Senate, House | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Some tough choices for Senate, House

  • Today
  • Updated 6:42 p.m.

More than a dozen candidates for the state Legislature are shoo-ins without opposition — but the majority do have rival-party competition. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Experience counts at Honolulu Hale

Scroll Up