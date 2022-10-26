Editorial: Some tough choices for Senate, House

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

More than a dozen candidates for the state Legislature are shoo-ins without opposition — but the majority do have rival-party competition. Read more

More than a dozen candidates for the state Legislature are shoo-ins without opposition — but the majority do have rival-party competition. It’ll be a matter of who voters think will best represent them on district as well as statewide issues, such as tax and tourism policies, affordable housing development, environment and climate-change mitigations, health and human services, and public-school improvements.

Today, the Star-Advertiser offers its endorsements for select Oahu legislative races: one prominent and two open Senate contests, plus a few House races with incumbents facing particularly newsworthy challenges. (Tomorrow, the focus will be on select House races without incumbents.)

SENATE

>> District 11 (Manoa, Makiki Heights) and District 16 (Pearl City, Pacific Palisades, Aiea, Halawa): In both of these districts, two terming-out City Council members are looking to move across Punchbowl Street to fill no-incumbent Senate seats; they are opposed by GOP political neophytes with slim platforms.

In District 11, longtime Democratic politician Carol Fukunaga has earned voter loyalty by being responsive to constituent concerns, ranging from neighborhood crime and homelessness problems to women’s rights and pro-teacher support. Republican Benjamin Sakai didn’t respond to media requests for his priorities and has little information posted online.

In District 16, Democrat Brandon Elefante gets the nod over Patricia Beekman for his diligence on public policymaking, which on the Council included support of rail, which would benefit his constituents, and helping to forge consensus to rein in illegal vacation rentals. Crime, homelessness and housing top his platform, as does boosting education and investing in renewable energy, agri-businesses and creative media. Republican Beekman didn’t answer media surveys about priorities, but her website notes lower-cost homes for locals and protecting individual rights.

>> District 23 (Waialua, Haleiwa, Kahuku, Kaaawa, Kaneohe): The 2020 revision of voting maps meant incumbent Democrat Gil Riviere had many new voters to meet beyond the established Windward Coast confines, where both he and GOP contender Brenton Awa reside.

Awa, the former TV news broadcaster, has worked substitute teaching and coaching at his Kahuku High School alma mater and believes his communication skills would help the district. But Riviere’s record makes him our choice to return to the Senate. And his platform is positive: boosting community infrastructure and an increase in rental and tax credits to offset inflation, for example.

HOUSE

>> District 38 (Mililani, Waipio): Republican Lauren Cheape Matsumoto, who’s held this district seat since 2012, is challenged by Marilyn Lee, a former state representative and current Mililani Neighborhood Board member. Lee knows her district: access to quality health care and the need for rail parking to serve Mililani residents are top priorities. As the incumbent, however, Cheape Matsumoto is the better choice, providing a valuable, reasoned GOP viewpoint in the House.

Cheape Matsumoto’s ideas reflect a sharp focus on the well-being of local families and the importance of a healthy economy. She suggests eliminating state income tax for lower earners and eliminating the sales tax on food and medical services, shoring up Hawaii’s education system, and diversifying the economy to support growing film industry, agriculture and technology sectors.

>> District 41 (Ewa Beach, Barbers Point): Incumbent Democrat Matt LoPresti, a professor, faces a potentially close race against David “Bradda” Alcos, a contractor with deep roots in the district. The GOP’s Alcos positions himself as part of a “conservative wave” rolling through Oahu’s west side, but his lack of a detailed platform and policy know-how leave questions on whether he can deliver results.

LoPresti has the edge with his record of advocacy on education, traffic and infrastructure. However, his candidacy was hurt by his June arrest on suspicion of DUI; the charges were later voided for lack of evidence. Should he be reelected to a fourth term, LoPresti will need to do more to distinguish himself by evincing more leadership in committees and representing his district vigorously, without the negative headlines.

>> District 42 (Ewa, Kapolei): Voters who chose between Sharon Har and her two Democratic primary opponents split the tally, so she came out on top. That leaves her as the candidate best positioned to represent her district — despite reservations arising from her arrest, then an acquittal, on drunken driving charges. On balance, Har has proven able to champion legislation — including a law applied to her own case, automatically suspending her driver’s license because she refused a field sobriety test.

Republican Diamond Garcia, a legislative aide, promises to be tough on crime and “fight the radical left,” but his platform is bare of details on the nuts and bolts of his positions.