Comedian Jo Koy to perform at Blaisdell Arena; tickets on sale today

Grab your phones, Jo Koy fans! Honolulu has been added to the popular comedian’s 2023 World Tour.

He’ll be back in Blaisdell Arena at 8 p.m. Feb. 25. Presale tickets are now on sale; the passcode is WORLD.

Any tickets remaining will go on sale at noon Thursday with no passcode required.

In addition to his tour schedule, Koy starred this year as the central character in “Easter Sunday,” a comedy about a struggling half-Filipino comedian/actor/single father, and previously released his autobiography, “Mixed Plate,” in 2021.

In a recent Instagram Stories post, Koy thanked fans for watching his fourth Netflix comedy special, “Live from the Los Angeles Forum,” which was released Sept. 13 and was listed as “Trending Now” on Netflix. “Still trending, five weeks in, we’re still trending,” Koy said. “Thank you so much.”

For those who aren’t familiar with Koy, he has been an island favorite ever since his Honolulu debut in 2001 as the opening act and emergency emcee at the Snoop Dogg/Ludacris double-bill in the arena. It was the first and last time Koy performed here as anybody’s opening act. From then on, he was here as a nightclub headliner playing in larger rooms for bigger crowds each time.

In 2017, Koy made Hawaii entertainment history by selling out 11 shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall — approximately 23,000 tickets — the most ever sold by a single artist performing in the concert hall.

Since then he has performed in the isles a number of times to sold-out crowds.

Tickets, which cost $59 to $89, can be purchased at ticketmaster.com.