Hawaii Semisub owners charged with fraud | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii Semisub owners charged with fraud

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:55 p.m.
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / 2017 The 72-foot Semisub, a partially submersible vessel designed for commercial sightseeing tours, launched in 2019 but closed down in March 2020 due to the pandemic and has not reopened.

A couple that founded the Hawaii-based Semisub company has been charged with securities fraud, a felony, for misspending a good part of $28 million raised from investors, the Justice Department announced Tuesday. Read more

