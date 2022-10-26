comscore Hawaiian Airlines loses $9.3 million amid Japan visitor lag | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaiian Airlines loses $9.3 million amid Japan visitor lag

  • By Allison Schaefers aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / 2020 Passengers board a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Portland, Ore., at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

    Passengers board a Hawaiian Airlines flight bound for Portland, Ore., at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

A continued lag in visitors from Japan to Hawaii and a protracted interisland fare war with competitor Southwest Airlines were among the headwinds that Hawaiian Holdings Inc., the parent company of Hawaiian Airlines, faced before reporting a third-quarter loss. Read more

