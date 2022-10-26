comscore Maui County law to require animal-friendly lighting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Maui County law to require animal-friendly lighting

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  It's a great day for seabirds and turtles." Maxx Phillips, Hawaii director and staff attorney, Center for Biological Diversity

    COURTESY PHOTO

    It’s a great day for seabirds and turtles.”

    Maxx Phillips

    Hawaii director and staff attorney, Center for Biological Diversity

Maui Mayor Michael Victorino has signed a bill into law that will require many businesses and residents to change their outdoor lighting fixtures to reduce the kind of blue light, or shortwave light, known to result in injury and death to seabirds and sea turtles. Read more

