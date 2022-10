Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

UHA Health Insurance has promoted four longtime leaders from functional areas across the organization:

>> Malcom Leong has been named vice president of client serv­ices and sales. He is an industry veteran who first joined UHA in 2000. He also currently serves as a director for the Hawaii Association of Health Underwriters.

>> Del Mochizuki has been promoted to vice president of finance and human resources. She was a member of the 2020 cohort of Pacific Century Fellows and was honored in Pacific Business News’ “Forty Under 40” in 2019.

>> Michael Terry has been promoted to director of operations. He joined UHA in 2016 and most recently served as manager of contracting services.

>> Brandon Hinaga has been appointed as marketing and communications manager. Most recently he served as UHA marketing services supervisor. Hinaga first joined UHA in 2017 as a content development specialist.

