comscore Woman pleads guilty in meth smuggling jail case | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Woman pleads guilty in meth smuggling jail case

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:07 p.m.

A Honolulu woman pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday for her alleged role in a conspiracy to smuggle methamphetamine to a boyfriend through a guard at the Oahu Community Correctional Center. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Malcom Leong, Del Mochizuki, Michael Terry and Brandon Hinaga

Scroll Up