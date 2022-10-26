comscore Warriors offensive lineman Ilm Manning will get NFL audition in East West Shrine Bowl | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

Warriors offensive lineman Ilm Manning will get NFL audition in East West Shrine Bowl

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:21 a.m.
  • JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning has started 55 games at left tackle.

    JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning has started 55 games at left tackle.

University of Hawaii offensive lineman Ilm Manning’s college football career will go into overtime. Read more

Previous Story
No. 2 Punahou makes short work of Farrington to advance in state volleyball quarterfinals
Next Story
Television and radio – Oct. 26, 2022

Scroll Up