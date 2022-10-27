Editorial: Talented hopefuls vie for House seats

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There is bound to be a healthy infusion of new blood in the state House in January, with at least seven races that have no incumbent running. Read more

There is bound to be a healthy infusion of new blood in the state House in January, with at least seven races that have no incumbent running. What is familiar this election year, though, is the emphasis on housing and homelessness among the top issues, along with crime and the rising cost of living.

They are all new to elective office, but the standout candidates in the races are those with a record of community engagement, as well as a carefully considered action plan. Here are the Star-Advertiser’s endorsements for select open House seats on Oahu:

District 22 (Manoa)

It was a rare Democratic primary upset, when newcomer Andrew Takuya Garrett beat incumbent Dale Kobayashi in August. We endorsed Garrett then, and we do so again today, as he faces Republican Jeffrey H. Imamura, a teacher who has not shared much on issues, except to call for an education overhaul. Active in the community, Garrett’s experience on workforce issues as the state’s deputy director of human resources and previously in health care should benefit a range of state policy decisions. For instance, increasing access to quality health care is a priority, he says, which includes protecting reproductive freedom.

District 27 (Pacific Heights, Nuuanu, Makiki Heights)

Following the retirement of Takashi Ohno, whose office she managed at the state Capitol, Democrat Jenna Takenouchi is in the best position to take on the job.

She is vying for the seat against the GOP’s Margaret U. Lim, a real estate broker with a record in retail and as a travel agency. Lim points to crime as her top concern. On that she and her opponent agree, but Takenouchi’s experience in drafting bills and in community networking best prepare her to get off on a strong footing to serve constituents.

District 35 (Pearl City, Waipahu, Crestview)

Cost of living, homelessness and education are the top concerns for Cory Chun, the Democrat seeking this seat. His GOP rival is Josiah Araki, a Surfco Hawaii staffer, whose conservative platform favors limited federal power, family issues and parental roles in education.

But it’s Chun’s work experience for nonprofits and in government, on staff both at the Capitol and City Hall, as an attorney and policy adviser, that cements his strength for this post. His chairmanship and tenure on the Waipahu Neighborhood Board also are a plus.

District 36 (Waipahu)

The heart of old Waipahu is the community Rachele Fernandez Lamosao should be tapped to represent. She will have to best Republican Veamoniti Lautaha, a substitute teacher at Leeward schools and educator at his church. He leads groups promoting internet access for minority families. Family and faith are listed as top concerns.

But Lamosao’s resume — including a staff position with the House Finance Committee and her work for the Hawaii Farm Bureau, as well as Waipahu Neighborhood Board service — gives her better preparation for the task at hand.

District 39 (Royal Kunia, Waipahu, Honouliuli, Ewa)

Education is Corey Rosenlee’s expertise, both as a teacher and as president of the Hawaii State Teachers Association; his other concerns include traffic and homelessness.

Hospice chaplain and adjunct faculty at Pacific Rim Christian University are among the roles for GOP nominee Elijah Pierick; his platform lists economic and tax reform favoring residents over investors, a rational position.

But Rosenlee already has demonstrated his resolve to seek solutions. He should be sent to the House to apply this energy in a new role.

District 44 (Honokai Hale, Nanakuli, Maili)

Voters will choose between Democrat Darius Kila and Republican Kimberly Kopetseg, a family nurse practitioner. Both candidates would focus on the considerable economic struggles of West Side residents.

Kopetseg would leverage federal funds to address traffic, housing opportunities and support for businesses. Kila recommends a myriad of financial options to make housing more accessible, long-term solutions to break the cycle of homelessness, and exempting retirement income from state income taxes.

Kila is our choice here. As a lifelong Leeward resident, a staffer for state Rep. Stacelynn Eli and neighborhood board member, he has the strong community roots and political experience to represent his constituents well.

District 50 (Kailua, Kaneohe)

Two longtime Windward residents are vying for this seat: Democrat Natalia Hussey-Burdick and Republican Kathy Thurston, the retired owner of a construction firm. Thurston is more conservative than her progressive opponent, prioritizing crime, the cost of living and public education reform, including protecting parental rights. Hussey-Burdick has more public-sector experience, serving as a state House chief of staff and aide to state Sen. Laura Thielen, among other roles. Her specific prescriptions for targeting homelessness, ending the Legislature’s exemption from the Sunshine Law and pursuing comprehensive planning to manage sea level rise demonstrate her depth of knowledge and passion for public service. Hussey-Burdick gets our vote.