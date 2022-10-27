comscore Federal grant with private match to bolster new Honolulu container terminal project | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Federal grant with private match to bolster new Honolulu container terminal project

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:31 p.m.
  • COURTESY MAZIE HIRONO U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono toured the partially built new terminal at Honolulu Harbor earlier this month.

    COURTESY MAZIE HIRONO

    U.S. Sen. Mazie Hirono toured the partially built new terminal at Honolulu Harbor earlier this month.

A new state-owned ocean cargo container terminal being built at Honolulu Harbor is slated to receive extra bells and whistles valued at $139 million thanks to a federal grant requiring private matching funds. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jennifer Jose Lo and Lorena Horiuchi

Scroll Up