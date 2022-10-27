comscore Hawaii renewable firm awarded $1.6 million | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Newswatch

Hawaii renewable firm awarded $1.6 million

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:36 p.m.

Kailua-based Simonpietri Enterprises has received $1.6 million to generate clean hydrogen fuel out of construction and demolition waste. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Jennifer Jose Lo and Lorena Horiuchi

Scroll Up