comscore Oahu electric rates dip in October after a rise in September fueled by a coal plant shutdown | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Oahu electric rates dip in October after a rise in September fueled by a coal plant shutdown

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:31 a.m.

It’s not really visible on electric bills, but the cost of energy this month fell a bit on Oahu and one other island. Read more

Previous Story
Father defends son accused of trading food for sex acts with 2 minor girls

Scroll Up