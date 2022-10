Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii Pacific Health has hired Dr. Jennifer Jose Lo as medical director of Hawaii Health Partners, the physician-led accountable care organization of HPH. Read more

Hawaii Pacific Health has hired Dr. Jennifer Jose Lo as medical director of Hawaii Health Partners, the physician-led accountable care organization of HPH. Lo is a family medicine physician and has served as medical director at the Straub Medical Center — Lanai Clinic early in her career. She most recently served as the medical director at the Boston Public Health Commission.

Hilton has appointed Lorena Horiuchi as the director of business travel sales, overseeing Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Alana — Waikiki Beach and Hilton Waikoloa Village. Horiuchi has 31 years of sales experience, most recently working as director of sales — corporate, military and government — with Aqua Aston Hospitality since 2015.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.