Semisub co-founder charged with fraud is released pretrial | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Semisub co-founder charged with fraud is released pretrial

  • By Jack Truesdale jtruesdale@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:37 p.m.
  • STAR-ADVERTISER Semisub One, at Kewalo Basin.

    Semisub One, at Kewalo Basin.

Curtiss Jackson, the co-founder of the Semisub tour boat company criminally charged with federal securities fraud, will not be detained before his trial. Read more

