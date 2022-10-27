Floor-burn defense paving way for Wahine’s success

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii laid the groundwork for its floor defense back in the spring. Read more

Hawaii laid the groundwork for its floor defense back in the spring.

Coming off a second straight Big West women’s volleyball championship, the Rainbow Wahine coaching staff dedicated the offseason sessions to defense and ball handling. Now in the midst of a title defense, UH’s spring focus on the first touch helped the Wahine climb back into first place midway through the Big West schedule.

The Rainbow Wahine were able to convert defense into offense at key points in last Saturday’s win over UC Santa Barbara, which left UH (12-6, 9-1 Big West) alone atop the conference standings entering this week’s road trip to UC Riverside (4-16, 2-9) and UC Davis (9-12, 4-7).

“I thought it was better, we’ve definitely been working on it,” UH coach Robyn Ah Mow said of the team’s ability to score in transition. “Again, we don’t need to get stuff blocks. If we can get good touches (at the net) then we have to take care of that second ball to allow our middles to be a threat for our offense and that opens up the outsides.”

Of course, a block can provide an emotional jolt. But an extended rally fueled by floor-burn defense can also tilt the mood of a set or a match.

“Those are always great points to win,” UH outside hitter Riley Wagoner said. “It’s really high energy after those long rallies and it’s really rewarding to know that the hard work you put in for that one point is going to pay off in the long run.

“It definitely has a lot of weight when you’re making big plays like that, but I think it’s overall a momentum swing when you get those.”

In UH’s last road trip, the Wahine won two long rallies to set the tempo of the fifth set in a duel at CSU Bakersfield. Wagoner finally punctuated both exchanges to help the Wahine pull away in the race to 15.

Last Saturday, UH went dig-for-dig with UCSB and took command with a five-point run early in the fourth set with middle blocker Amber Igiede on the service line. During her turn in the back row, the 6-foot-3 Igiede, the Big West leader in hitting percentage at .425, made two diving digs in an exchange that ended with one of fellow middle Tiffany Westerberg’s three kills in the run.

Junior outside hitter Kendra Ham posted nine of her career-high 18 digs in the fourth set against the Gauchos, often giving setter Kate Lang her pick of hitters, whether on the outside or in the middle.

“Kendra came in dialed on her assignments,” Ah Mow said. “‘This is your job tonight. Don’t worry about hitting or doing anything else. Go serve some balls, pass, play defense.’ And that’s what she did.”

Ham was actually summoned to take the final swing of the match and recorded her lone kill of the night on aloha ball. She emerged as a defensive and serving specialist early in the season and credited the repetitions in the spring for those moments when UH’s ball control leads to a score.

“It’s really good just seeing how the play develops and knowing that every single ball we have to better,” Ham said. “Every player has something to contribute, so it’s awesome seeing that flow through everyone.

“In the spring, we focused so much on defense and showing how much it’s really translated into the game is awesome.”

The UH defense also got a boost with the return of libero Tayli Ikenaga to the lineup after a three-match absence due to injury. The sophomore leads the Wahine with 174 digs (3.22 per set) and Ah Mow noted the soothing presence she brings to the back row in playing alongside defensive specialist Talia Edmonds.

“Having the two of them in there, it steadies out and calms down the passing and the defense,” said Ah Mow, who enters today’s match at UC Riverside at 98-35 in her UH coaching career.

Big West women’s volleyball

At SRC Arena; Riverside, Calif.

Hawaii (12-6, 9-1 Big West) vs. UC Riverside (4-16, 2-9)

>> When: Today, 2 p.m.

>> TV/video: none

>> Radio: 1420-AM / 92.7-FM