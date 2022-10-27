comscore University of Hawaii golfer Mayumi Umezu ties for third at Kapolei | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
University of Hawaii golfer Mayumi Umezu ties for third at Kapolei

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:11 a.m.

Hawaii’s Mayumi Umezu shot a 5-under-par 67 and finished tied for third Wednesday at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

