University of Hawaii golfer Mayumi Umezu ties for third at Kapolei

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Hawaii’s Mayumi Umezu shot a 5-under-par 67 and finished tied for third Wednesday at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course. Read more

Hawaii’s Mayumi Umezu shot a 5-under-par 67 and finished tied for third Wednesday at the Rainbow Wahine Invitational at Kapolei Golf Course.

Umezu posted a 4-under 212 for the tournament and finished tied with Colorado State’s Andrea Bergsdottir. Gonzaga’s Cassie Kim and Colorado State’s Sofia Torres tied for medalist honors at 211.

Hawaii’s Hyeonji Kang finished fifth with a 214.

Colorado State won the 13-team event with an 857 and Hawaii finished fifth with an 887.

>> Hawaii Pacific’s Kellie Yamane shot a 3-over-par 75 on Wednesday and finished third at the Shark Shootout at Pearl Country Club.

Yamane, who led by two strokes after the first round, finished at 142. Cal State San Marcos’ Breann Horn won with a 137 and West Texas A&M’s Alyssa Campbell was second at 141.

HPU finished fourth and Hawaii Hilo was 13th in the 16-team event. Cal State San Marcos won with a 571.

>> Hawaii Hilo’s Keith Ng shot a 6-under-par 66 and finished tied for sixth Wednesday at the Shark Shootout at Leilehua Golf Course.

Ng finished at 138, which was three strokes behind medalists Tyler Ashman of Chico State and Chris Ebster of Stanislaus State.

Hawaii Hilo finished 11th with a 578, Hawaii Pacific was 14th at 590 and Chaminade placed 16th with a 610. Chico State won the event with a 558.

Chaminade volleyball sweeps Biola

Sasha Colombo had 10 kills and Alexia Byrnes recorded 22 assists as Chaminade beat Biola 25-13, 25-14, 25-18 on Wednesday at McCabe Gym.

The Silverswords (18-7, 13-1 PacWest) finished with 12 aces and held the Eagles (13-9, 10-5) to a minus-.020 hitting percentage.

Anna Aubele had seven kills for Biola.