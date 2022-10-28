comscore Editorial: Diversity of views key to Office of Hawaiian Affairs board | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Our View

Editorial: Diversity of views key to Office of Hawaiian Affairs board

  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 p.m.

Three of five seats representing island districts and three of four at-large seats on the Office of Hawaiian Affairs Board of Trustees (BOT) are up for a vote this year, each with a four-year term. OHA elections for all seats are statewide, and any registered Hawaii voter can cast a ballot. Read more

Previous Story
Editorial: Talented hopefuls vie for House seats

Scroll Up