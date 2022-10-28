comscore Board of Land and Natural Resources repeals permit rules for Waikiki surf instructors, others | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Board of Land and Natural Resources repeals permit rules for Waikiki surf instructors, others

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 p.m.
  • CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM The Department of Land and Natural Resources is considering dropping requirements that surf instructors and canoe captains obtain operator cards, instead letting businesses be responsible that their employees are qualified. Students learned from their Hans Hedemann Waikiki Surf School instructors at Queens Beach in Waikiki on Oct. 13.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The Department of Land and Natural Resources is considering dropping requirements that surf instructors and canoe captains obtain operator cards, instead letting businesses be responsible that their employees are qualified. Students learned from their Hans Hedemann Waikiki Surf School instructors at Queens Beach in Waikiki on Oct. 13.

The state Board of Land and Natural Resources voted Thursday to repeal administrative rules requiring surf instructors, outrigger canoe captains and other people who operate commercially in Waikiki waters to obtain a state permit certifying their qualifications, despite objections from some longtime operators who said it would threaten the traditions and legacy of the Waikiki beachboys. Read more

Previous Story
On the Move: Todd Takayama and Katalin Szilagyi

Scroll Up