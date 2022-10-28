comscore Hawaii students outpace most of U.S. in pandemic test scores, study finds | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Hawaii students outpace most of U.S. in pandemic test scores, study finds

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has hurt public-school reading test scores in almost all other states, Hawaii was one of only two states where the reading scores for grades 3 through 8 have stayed relatively stable, according to a new independent analysis called the Education Recovery Scorecard. Read more

