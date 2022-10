Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

First Insurance Co. of Hawaii has promoted Chief Underwriting Officer Todd Takayama to president. Mark Yoda, who has been serving as the company’s chief executive since September 2021, will continue to serve as chairman and CEO. Takayama joined FICOH in 2010 as an underwriting manager and has held various roles since.

Hilton Hawaiian Village Waikiki Beach Resort has named Katalin Szilagyi as manager of Bali Oceanfront. Szilagyi brings with her more than 10 years of experience in the hospitality and food and beverage fields, having most recently worked as manager of Merriman’s Honolulu. Prior to that she served as the general manager at Kona Grill in Honolulu.

———

Send items to business@staradvertiser.com.