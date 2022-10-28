comscore Rail utility work along Dillingham Boulevard to last over 3 years | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Rail utility work along Dillingham Boulevard to last over 3 years

  By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:46 p.m.
  The project to relocate underground utility infrastructure to accommodate city rail guideway installation is scheduled to start Nov. 28, four days after Thanksgiving. Above, cars traverse along and across Kamehameha Highway, between Middle and Laumaka streets, right where rail construction is currently.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    The project to relocate underground utility infrastructure to accommodate city rail guideway installation is scheduled to start Nov. 28, four days after Thanksgiving. Above, cars traverse along and across Kamehameha Highway, between Middle and Laumaka streets, right where rail construction is currently.

  Officials say business driveways will remain open, though some temporary blockages might occur with advance notice. Above, Marukai Wholesale Mart is at 2310 Kamehameha Highway, between Middle and Laumaka streets, right where construction is currently.

    CINDY ELLEN RUSSELL / CRUSSELL@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Officials say business driveways will remain open, though some temporary blockages might occur with advance notice. Above, Marukai Wholesale Mart is at 2310 Kamehameha Highway, between Middle and Laumaka streets, right where construction is currently.

A three-year slog up and down Dillingham Boulevard with round-the-clock construction taking up one side of the major thoroughfare between Kalihi and Iwilei is set to begin in November. Read more

