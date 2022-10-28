Rearview Mirror: Punahou School’s perfect game has never been duplicated
By Bob Sigall, Special to the Star-Advertiser
Today
Updated 11:20 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY GLENN GOYA
Punahou’s Glenn Goya, above, pitched a perfect game in the 1972 state championships. Not one Saint Louis batter reached base in nine innings.
COURTESY PUNAHOU SCHOOL
The 1972 Punahou championship baseball team had a perfect season. Front row from left: coach Yukio Hamada, Galen Kitamura, Kevin Kitagawa, Jay Higgins, John Bailey, Alan Yamashiro. Middle row: Earl Nakaya, Mike Moss, Sean Powers, Kerry Komatsubara, Brian Chinn. Top row: Duane Maeda, Bill Kawashima, coach Doug Bennett, Glenn Goya, Benet Ekhammer, Charley Pacarro, Mosi Tatupu, Bob Higgins, coach Jim Doole and Gail Honda.
COURTESY BOB SIGALL / 2022
A reunion of the 1972 team 50 years later at Stadium Park: Kerry Komatsubara, left, Earl Nakaya, Jay Higgins, Galen Kitamura, coach Doug Bennett, Glenn Goya, coach Yukio Hamada, Alan Yamashiro, Benet Ekhammer and Mike Moss.