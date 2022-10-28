How the Hawaii and Wyoming football teams match up for Saturday’s game
- By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 11:28 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Hawaii’s Brayden Schager is tied with Andrew Peasley for second in the Mountain West with 197 passing attempts. Schager leads him in completions 114-105.
-
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley leads the Mountain West with nine TD passes, ahead of UNLV’s Doug Brumfield (8) and Chevan Cordeiro (7) of San Jose State.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree