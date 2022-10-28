comscore How the Hawaii and Wyoming football teams match up for Saturday’s game | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports

How the Hawaii and Wyoming football teams match up for Saturday’s game

  • By Stephen Tsai stsai@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:28 p.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Hawaii’s Brayden Schager is tied with Andrew Peasley for second in the Mountain West with 197 passing attempts. Schager leads him in completions 114-105.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Hawaii’s Brayden Schager is tied with Andrew Peasley for second in the Mountain West with 197 passing attempts. Schager leads him in completions 114-105.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley leads the Mountain West with nine TD passes, ahead of UNLV’s Doug Brumfield (8) and Chevan Cordeiro (7) of San Jose State.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Wyoming’s Andrew Peasley leads the Mountain West with nine TD passes, ahead of UNLV’s Doug Brumfield (8) and Chevan Cordeiro (7) of San Jose State.

In a quarterback exchange that was not a trade — Andrew Peasley went to Wyoming, Levi Williams to Utah State — it appears the Cowboys came out ahead. Read more

Previous Story
Kahuku outlasts Moanalua in 5 sets
Next Story
Scoreboard – Oct. 28, 2022

Scroll Up