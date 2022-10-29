comscore $5M in federal grants go to public schools serving military children | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$5M in federal grants go to public schools serving military children

  • By Esme M. Infante einfante@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.

The federal Department of Defense Education Activity has awarded $5 million in grants to support student achievement in military-­connected schools in Hawaii. Read more

