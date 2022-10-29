$5M in federal grants go to public schools serving military children

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The federal Department of Defense Education Activity has awarded $5 million in grants to support student achievement in military-­connected schools in Hawaii.

The grants for state Department of Education complex areas serving military children are:

>> $2 million for the Aiea-Moanalua-Radford complex area.

>> $2 million for the Kailua-Kalaheo complex area.

>> $1 million for the Leilehua-Mililani-Waialua and Campbell-Kapolei complex areas.

“These grants help to improve educational resources in our public schools in Hawaii that support military families here in Hawaii,” Col. Steve McGunegle, U.S. Army Garrison Hawaii commander, said in a news release. “Investing in our keiki is incredibly important, and these grants help demonstrate the importance of our public school system and the education it provides.”

The grants support improving educational outcomes, narrowing achievement gaps and providing access to academic programs that promote continuity in districts with a high population of military-connected students. The focus areas are Military Connected Academic, and Support Programs and World Language Advancement and Readiness.

Since 2009 the Department of Defense Education Activity has awarded more 600 grants totaling more than $716 million. The grants have helped more than 3 million students in more than 140 local education agencies nationwide.