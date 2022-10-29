comscore Dentists seek plan for restored funding for needy patients | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Dentists seek plan for restored funding for needy patients

  • By Dan Nakaso dnakaso@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:12 p.m.

A hui of more than a dozen isle- and mainland- based dentists wants to create a system to ensure that $26 million in state funds to restore dental coverage to as many as 280,000 indigent patients gets deployed efficiently in January. Read more

Previous Story
Rearview Mirror: Punahou School’s perfect game has never been duplicated

Scroll Up