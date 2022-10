Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The Chaminade men’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth, as voted in the Pacific West Conference Coaches Poll released Friday. Read more

The Chaminade men’s basketball team was picked to finish sixth, as voted in the Pacific West Conference Coaches Poll released Friday.

Chaminade was the highest ranked of the local teams, as Hawaii Hilo was picked to finish eighth, and Hawaii Pacific was picked ninth. Azusa Pacific was chosen as the preseason conference champion, ahead of defending champion Point Loma.

Point Loma’s Kaden Anderson, the two-time PacWest Player of the Year, was the chosen to win it for a third time as the Preseason Player of the Year. Hilo’s Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones was voted to the PacWest All-Preseason Team, the lone Hawaii player selected.

—

PACIFIC WEST CONFERENCE

PRESEASON COACHES POLL

1. Azusa Pacific……………………………………112

2. Point Loma ……………………………………….111

3. Academy of Art………………………………….95

4. Biola…………………………………………………… 77

5. Concordia-Irvine ………………………………..71

6. Chaminade………………………………………… 67

7. Fresno Pacific …………………………………….60

8. Hawaii Hilo………………………………………… 57

9. Hawaii Pacific…………………………………….35

10. Dominican………………………………………..28

11. Holy Names……………………………………..13

PRESEASON ALL-PACWEST MEN’S BASKETBALL TEAM

Kaden Anderson* Point Loma F Gr.

Ken West Azusa P. F Jr.

Aniwaniwa Tait-Jones UH-Hilo F So.

Justin Hemsley Azusa P. F Sr.

Mike Asante Art U F Sr.

Alex Wright Biola G Sr.