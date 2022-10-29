comscore ‘Iolani returns to top of state with sweep of Kamehameha-Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
‘Iolani returns to top of state with sweep of Kamehameha-Hawaii

  • By Paul Honda phonda@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER ‘Iolani’s Mari Lawton slammed down a kill past Kamehameha-Hawaii’s Maela Honma and Taina Kaauwai on Friday.

‘Iolani went 24-5 overall this season, returning to states for the first time since winning in 2018. This is the fourth state title for the Raiders. Read more

