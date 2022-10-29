Kapolei girls repeat, Castle boys break through in state bowling
- By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
-
Today
- Updated 12:43 a.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
COURTESY KAPOLEI HIGH SCHOOL
The Kapolei girls won their fifth state title on Friday.
-
COURTESY LEN OGATA
The Castle boys team won its first state title on Friday.
Our Privacy Policy has been updated. By continuing to use our site, you are acknowledging and agreeing to our updated Privacy Policy
and our Terms of Service
.
I Agree