comscore Kapolei girls repeat, Castle boys break through in state bowling | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Kapolei girls repeat, Castle boys break through in state bowling

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:43 a.m.
  • COURTESY KAPOLEI HIGH SCHOOL The Kapolei girls won their fifth state title on Friday.

    COURTESY KAPOLEI HIGH SCHOOL

    The Kapolei girls won their fifth state title on Friday.

  • COURTESY LEN OGATA The Castle boys team won its first state title on Friday.

    COURTESY LEN OGATA

    The Castle boys team won its first state title on Friday.

A familiar champion went back-to-back while another school made history at the Billy Tees/HHSAA State Bowling Championships that concluded Friday at Leeward Bowl. Read more

Previous Story
Rainbow Wahine shove UC Riverside aside for road sweep
Next Story
Scoreboard - Oct. 29, 2022

Scroll Up