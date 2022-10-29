Kapolei girls repeat, Castle boys break through in state bowling

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

A familiar champion went back-to-back while another school made history at the Billy Tees/HHSAA State Bowling Championships that concluded Friday at Leeward Bowl.

The Kapolei girls team won its second consecutive state title, and fifth overall, holding off OIA rival Pearl City by 120 pins.

On the boys side, Castle won the first state bowling title in school history with a score of 8,005 pins, holding off Hawaii Baptist to claim the trophy.

The Knights were led by senior Kalin Ogata, who claimed the boys individual title with an eight-game score of 1,821. He was just the second Castle student to win a state championship in bowling. Troy Miyashiro won with 1,880 pins in 1982.

Two other Knights — junior Dylan Terada and freshman Thomas Onodera — joined Ogata in the top 10.

“The team through the season got really comfortable with each other and depended on each other,” said Castle coach Len Ogata, Kalin’s father. “When one goes down another would pop up and it was nice to see the support they had for each other in being an actual team.”

Ogata, who also won the OIA individual title, ended the tournament strong, rolling a three-game series of 715 on Friday with scores of 255, 213 and 247.

He held off Pearl City’s Jayden Kadooka, who finished second with a score of 1,758 — 63 pins behind.

Hawaii Baptist’s Kobe Chan, who finished fourth, opened Friday with a 287 in his first game.

“We did get tested quite a bit from Hawaii Baptist Academy. They put up a good fight,” Ogata said. The Eagles finished 135 pins behind the Knights.

Castle’s winning team consisted of a senior, two juniors and freshman twins.

On the girls side, Kapolei’s Jayna Yockman pulled out the individual title with an eight-game score of 1,684 pins to beat out Pearl City’s Samantha Kanehailua and Mid-Pacific’s Caitlyn Chang, who were battling for the top spot after huge scores in the middle game of their Friday series.

Kanehailua, the defending champion, shot a 256 to take a 24-pin lead and Chang had a 257 to get within shouting distance before Yockman closed the tournament with a 204 to edge Kanehailua by five pins to win the title.

The Hurricanes started the final day down 120 pins to Pearl City, which won the OIA title. Kapolei trailed by 175 pins before rallying over the final two games.

“All season long,” Kapolei coach Angel Legaspi said, “we faced a lot of challenges where we had players that couldn’t bowl, injuries along the way, and it didn’t seem like it was going to go our way where we could actually go back-to-back. It was a humbling experience to realize that we actually did it.”

Yockman, a sophomore, took advantage of a hot start on Thursday, rolling games of 257 and 266 to open the tournament. She held the lead after all three sessions.

Like Castle on the boys side, Kapolei won it with three bowlers finishing in the top 10. Junior Janae Yockman finished sixth with a score of 1,527 and junior Mikaela Manning finished eighth with 1,504 pins.

Seniors Layla Asuncion and Tiara Kaina and junior alternate Kaui Lee-Tynan also contributed to the team title.