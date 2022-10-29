comscore State champ Le Jardin raises the bar with perfect season | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
State champ Le Jardin raises the bar with perfect season

  • By Kyle Sakamoto ksakamoto@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:24 a.m.
  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Le Jardin celebrated after winning a state championship on Friday.

    Le Jardin celebrated after winning a state championship on Friday.

  • ANDREW LEE / SPECIAL TO THE STAR-ADVERTISER Le Jardin’s Sydnee Walker slams down a kill past Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Caitlin Wong (6) and Brooke Brennan (11).

    Le Jardin’s Sydnee Walker slams down a kill past Hawaii Baptist Academy’s Caitlin Wong (6) and Brooke Brennan (11).

The Bulldogs, ranked No. 6, finished 17-0 in capturing their third state title, all under coach Lee Lamb. The Bulldogs’ previous crowns came in 2016 and 2017. Read more

