Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Contestant on “The $100,000 Pyramid”: “The Paniolo Trophy … the 1992 team’s legacy … the hope for a winning season …”

Celebrity: “Things that are at stake for the University of Hawaii football team tonight.”

Indeed, all three are in play tonight when the Rainbow Warriors host Wyoming at the Ching Athletic Complex. Kickoff is set for 6:07 p.m.

For the third year in a row, the teams will play for the Paniolo Trophy. The Cowboys won in 2020; the Warriors took ownership following last year’s regular-season finale. As inspiration, UH coach Timmy Chang brought the trophy to Tuesday’s practice.

Hawaii transplants living in the Equality State donated the trophy in 1979. But that trophy was misplaced sometime between 1999 and 2012, when UH remained in the Western Athletic Conference and Wyoming relocated to the Mountain West Conference. In 2013, with both teams in the MWC, the Paniolo Preservation Society created a replica based on photos of the original.

UH will honor the 1992 Rainbow Warriors who defeated Illinois in the Holiday Bowl to cap an 11-2 season. Quarterbacks Michael Carter and Ivin Jasper and future NFL players Jason Elam, Maa Tanuvasa and Taase Faumui were among that team’s leaders. It was 30 years ago UH defeated Wyoming 42-18 to clinch a share of the 1992 WAC title and earn the conference’s berth in the Holiday Bowl. More than 40 members of the 1992 Rainbow Warriors will attend tonight’s game.

The Warriors, who are 2-6 overall and 1-2 in the MWC, need to win their remaining five games for a winning season. Chang, a former record-setting UH quarterback, was hired by his alma mater in January following Todd Graham’s 11-11, two-year tenure.

The Warriors’ two league losses came when San Diego State and Colorado State scored on their final full drives.

Because of injuries and other circumstances, the Warriors are playing to win, especially for the seniors, while also giving reps to developing players.

“It’s a good balance, right?” Chang said. “Because of what we were in the beginning of the season and what we are now — injury wise and stuff — you need to play (developing players). You want to play these guys. And they’re the next guy up, too, in a lot of cases. We want to keep putting in guys and giving them opportunities, and you know you can count on them next year. … These are great opportunities, but at the same time, we’re trying to win. We definitely want to win. We’re trying to win for the seniors.”

Zion Bowens’ early injury opened the way for receivers Jalen Walthall and Chuuky Hines to get work. Bowens has been a deep threat since his return three weeks ago.

With injuries in the secondary, Matagi Thompson, who joined in January, played extensively at nickelback and safety before being sidelined with an ailment. Injuries at safety led to Peter Manuma moving from nickelback and Meki Pei earning a spot at the top of the rotation. Last week, Logan Taylor amassed 16 tackles as an injury replacement for will linebacker Isaiah Tufaga. Riley Wilson is being trained to succeed Taylor, who is a senior, while not exceeding the four-game threshold needed to maintain his redshirt status.

Receivers Steven Fiso, Devon Tauaefa and Jonah Panoke probably are a week away from being medically cleared to play. Receiver Alex Perry, who is on track to redshirt, is expected to be used in four of the final five games.

At the end of the 2021 season, Wyoming quarterbacks Sean Chambers and Levi Williams entered the transfer portal. In what amounted to an exchange, Williams went to Utah State and Aggies quarterback Andrew Peasley transferred to Wyoming.

The Cowboys have a ground-and-pound attack that rushes 60.7% of their offensive plays. Titus Swen has rushed for 665 yards. Last week, backup Da’Qualen “DQ” James ran for 120 yards on 10 carries. James initially committed to UH in 2020, but after a glitch in finalizing his decision, he ended up going with the Cowboys.