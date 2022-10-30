comscore Fitness Therapy Hawaii provides specialized programs and equipment for clients with Parkinson’s disease | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fitness Therapy Hawaii provides specialized programs and equipment for clients with Parkinson’s disease

  • By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:05 a.m.
  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Victor Preciado works out with the punching bag at Fitness Therapy Hawaii.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM George Ma, owner of Fitness Therapy Hawaii, demonstrates his “game changer,” a Keiser functional and strength training machine, which can help Parkinson’s disease patients develop balance and strength.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM George Ma, left, owner and founder of Fitness Therapy Hawaii, works with Natasha Heath on the Keiser Functional Trainer to develop her speed and power.

  • GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM Victor Preciado, right, works out with fitness therapist Glen Higa using boxing gloves and punch mitts.

As a personal trainer and sports instructor for over two decades, Ma opened a new gym in August, Fitness Therapy Hawaii, focused 100% on helping people with Parkinson’s. Read more

