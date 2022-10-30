Fitness Therapy Hawaii provides specialized programs and equipment for clients with Parkinson’s disease
By Pat Gee pgee@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 12:05 a.m.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Victor Preciado works out with the punching bag at Fitness Therapy Hawaii.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
George Ma, owner of Fitness Therapy Hawaii, demonstrates his “game changer,” a Keiser functional and strength training machine, which can help Parkinson’s disease patients develop balance and strength.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
George Ma, left, owner and founder of Fitness Therapy Hawaii, works with Natasha Heath on the Keiser Functional Trainer to develop her speed and power.
GEORGE F. LEE / GLEE@STARADVERTISER.COM
Victor Preciado, right, works out with fitness therapist Glen Higa using boxing gloves and punch mitts.