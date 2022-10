Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Halloween night’s the night, and Consolidated Theatres at Kahala Mall is the place, where Honolulu film fans can experience the scariest moment in Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic 1960 psychological thriller, “Psycho,” as he intended it to be experienced — on the big screen in a darkened theater full of people.

“Psycho” follows a young woman, Marion Crane (Janet Leigh), who steals $40,000 from her employer and is on her way to meet her boyfriend when she stops for the night at a motel, owned and operated by Norman Bates (Anthony Perkins).

For the benefit of anyone who doesn’t know what happens after Norman meets Marion, we’ll avoid spoilers and note instead that “Psycho” is rated as one of Hitchcock’s best films and as an artistic milestone in 20th-century American filmmaking.

Critical assessments aside, “Psycho” on the silver screen is an entirely different experience from watching it on a desktop computer, tablet or other handheld device.

Hitchcock was famous for always appearing somewhere in his films. Watch for him in an early scene; he’s the man wearing the Stetson hat outside Marion Crane’s office.

The film screens 7 p.m. Monday at the theater. Tickets are $16.75. For more information, go to ConsolidatedTheatres.com.