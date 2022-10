Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There are 14 films from South Korea that will be screened at the 42nd Hawaii International Film Festival presented by Halekulani.

Among the highlights: ­Actor Jung Woo-sung will attend a post-screening Q&A for his directorial debut film, “A Man of Reason” on Nov. 11; the espionage action movie “Hunt,” stars Lee Jung-jae and Jung; it is also Lee’s directorial debut; and the closing-night feature is “Broker,” starring Song Kang-ho (“Parasite”). Song won the best actor award for his role in “Broker” at the Cannes Film Festival.

For screening dates and times, visit hiff.org.

This week’s synopses

“Dearest Lady”

Episodes 105-106

6:40 p.m. today

Chairman Baek believes Kang-ho is pretending not to know him. Ah-reum and Heung-gia vie for funding. Kang-ho asks Bong-gil for Man-seok’s schedule to look for the ledger.

Episodes 107-108

7:45 p.m. today

Prosecutors raid Kang-ho’s office and take him into custody. Ae-sun cries out, asking why Man-seok would drive Kang-ho to the edge. Heung-­gia can’t be happier seeing Kang-ho in such a predicament.

“Goodbye to Goodbye”

Episodes 13-14

6:45 p.m. Monday

Rumors circulate about Jung Hyo’s pregnancy, causing her to break down in tears. Se Young flips out when she sees Young Hee with Yoo Yeon.

Episodes 15-16

6:50 p.m. Tuesday

Sang Jin is pressured to get divorced by Se Young’s mother. Min Soo takes Jung Hyo out to lunch and tries to talk Jung Hyo out of keeping the baby.

“Secret House”

Episodes 21-22

7:45 p.m. Wednesday

Ji-hwan searches hospitals and care homes to gather information about his mother. Ji-hwan visits Tae-hyung’s house and tells his family he’s close to finding his mother. This lie causes Tae-hyung a great deal of anxiety.

Episodes 23-24

7:45 p.m. Thursday

Ji-hwan receives news of his mother’s death. Ji-hwan accuses Tae-hyung of killing his mother.

“Uncontrollably Fond”

Episode 3

7:50 p.m. Friday

Jun Yeong, a law school student, and No Eul meet again. No Eul is forced into playing the part of Jun Yeong’s girlfriend.

Episode 4

7:50 p.m. Saturday

No Eul faints seeing Pororo in front of Jun Yeong’s house. Jitae finds out No Eul was working on Jun Yeong’s documentary. Jun Yeong decides to help No Eul when he realizes she’s in danger.

