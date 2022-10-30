comscore HBO reality show ‘We’re Here’ earns Emmy for its Hawaii episode | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HBO reality show ‘We’re Here’ earns Emmy for its Hawaii episode

  • By John Berger jberger@staradvertiser.com
  Kekoa Kealoha, left, performed in a drag show with Eureka O'Hara for the HBO reality show "We're Here."

    Kekoa Kealoha, left, performed in a drag show with Eureka O’Hara for the HBO reality show “We’re Here.”

  Shangela Laquifa Wadley, left, speaks backstage with Jaquelynn Collier as they prepare for their performance in Kona. Pictured between them is makeup artist Martin De Luna Jr.

    Shangela Laquifa Wadley, left, speaks backstage with Jaquelynn Collier as they prepare for their performance in Kona. Pictured between them is makeup artist Martin De Luna Jr.

  Jeremy "6" Austin, from left, Martin De Luna Jr., and Tyler Devlin posed with their Emmy statuettes for outstanding makeup for a variety, nonfiction or reality program for "We're Here — Kona, Hawaii" at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in September.

    Jeremy “6” Austin, from left, Martin De Luna Jr., and Tyler Devlin posed with their Emmy statuettes for outstanding makeup for a variety, nonfiction or reality program for “We’re Here — Kona, Hawaii” at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles in September.

The HBO reality show “We’re Here,” created by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram, follows show stars Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they go to small-town America recruiting residents to become their “drag daughters” and perform with them in a one-night drag show. Read more

