University of Hawaii art exhibit offers perspective on Tadashi Sato

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The early works of Tadashi Sato, one of Hawaii’s most important artists, are getting a major showing at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Art Gallery. Read more

The early works of Tadashi Sato, one of Hawaii’s most important artists, are getting a major showing at the University of Hawaii at Manoa Art Gallery.

The show, titled “Tadashi Sato: Atomic Abstraction in the Fiftieth State, 1954-1963,” focuses on Sato as a pivotal figure on Hawaii’s art scene during the early years of statehood. Maika Pollack, director and chief curator of UH’s art galleries, said that at the time there was considerable debate over issues ranging from the cost of a public art program — Hawaii would eventually become the first state to implement a public art program — to whether abstract art would be appropriate for local audiences. “Sato is really bringing these issues for the new state of Hawaii,” she said.

The exhibit includes works reflecting Sato’s days with the Metcalf Chateau, a group of artists with local ties who had studied beyond Hawaii but eventually returned to the isles. Works like the hard-edged “Subway Exit” “signifies his training as a New York artist,” she said, while other works show softer imagery, reflecting Sato’s reaction to a trip to Japan as well as his island upbringing. “You can see more (representational art) creeping in, the branching, maybe bonsai or coral forms,” Pollack said.

“Sato was having huge success at the time,” she said. “He was showing in London. Critics were comparing him to Monet. They were saying if Monet is doing the way light falls through water with color, Tadashi Sato is doing that with paint.”

One of Sato’s most famous works, a 63-foot-long mural created for the Maui War Memorial Center in Wailuku, is on display in parts. The original was destroyed by rain, and Sato had it taken down so he could repaint it, saving parts of the original to be distributed as individual works. Pollack managed to track down a few pieces and has them on display in a manner that shows how they would have originally fit together.

The exhibit also includes a few works by Sato’s contemporaries, such as Harry Tsuchidana and Satoru Abe, Pollack said. “I’m trying to show the actual historical connections between artists,” she said.

A reception will be held at 2 p.m. Nov. 13. The exhibit is open through Dec. 4. Gallery hours are noon to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. Admission is free.

For more information, call 808-956-8364 or email gallery@hawaii.edu.

Here’s a look at other current and upcoming offerings on Oahu’s art scene:

Gallery ‘Iolani

In Kaneohe, Windward Community College’s Gallery ‘Iolani pays tribute to its art department in the exhibit “Wow! And Then,” which features 23 artists who have taught there. “It was one of the most difficult exhibits I’ve done, because the work is so diverse,” said curator Toni Martin, who also has some pastels in the exhibition.

Among the works on display will be some by the founders of the WCC art department, photographer Mark Hamasaki, ceramist Paul Nash and painter Snowden Hodges, who established WCC’s popular atelier, an artists’ studio program that promoted traditional Western painting methods and techniques. Through Dec. 2.

Info: gallery.windward.hawaii.edu

Downtown Art Center

In Honolulu, at Downtown Art Center (1041 Nuuanu Ave., 2nd floor), the Hawai‘i Visual Arts Group presents “Flashpoint,” a show featuring 23 artists working off the theme of fire. “These are all the artists’ interpretations, so they can refer to how the piece was made process-wise, or could go far into message,” said organizer Lori Uyehara, adding that the theme was intended to get the artists “thinking creatively out of their normal comfort zone.”

Uyehara is submitting a sculpture of two wispy lizard-like figures. “They’re supposed to represent the embers that would be left behind after a big fire,” she said. Other works include colorful bowls by Vince Hazen and Yukio Ozaki, playful figurines by Rochelle Lum, Lynn Weiler Liverton, Esther Shimazu and Maile Yawata, and sterling silver dragon pendants (they’re fire-breathers, after all) by Donna Shimazu. Through Nov. 12.

Info: flashpointartshow.com

Arts at Marks Garage

At the nearby Arts at Marks Garage (1159 Nuuanu Ave.), Hawai‘i Sea Grant, a University of Hawaii-based program that promotes conservation of coastal resources, is presenting works based on the theme of water sustainability. The program, running Thursday to Nov. 26, will host several seminars in November. Info: artsatmarks.com

Daihonzan Chozen-ji temple

In Kalihi Valley, the Daihonzan Chozen-ji temple celebrates 50 years of art at its annual Zen Art Show & Sale. The show features calligraphy and ceramics by Japanese Zen masters and students at the temple. The event is Friday to Sunday at 3565 Kalihi St.

Info: chozen-ji.org/art-show

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery

Park West Fine Art Museum & Gallery in Waikiki is inviting the public to choose the three finalists for its second annual Made in Hawaii artist competition. From Tuesday through Nov. 15, visitors to the gallery (226 Lewers St.) can choose from among 10 semifinalists. A panel of local and international judges will choose the winner.

Info: parkwestgallery.com/hawaii

Honolulu Museum of Art

At the Honolulu Museum of Art, the new exhibit “Moemoea” features wearable art by Maui-based artist Noah Harders, who uses found materials such as flowers, shells and beach glass to make surrealistic masks and headdresses, then photographs himself wearing them, drawing viewers into his fantasy; “moemoea” means “to dream” or “fantasy” in Hawaiian. “When I put on these masks, I feel like I am embodying the spirit and essence of seemingly ordinary materials that can be found around us,” he said in a press release. Runs Thursday to July 23, 2023.

Also at the museum, “Navigating a Minefield: A Manga Depiction of Japanese Americans in the Second World War” continues the museum’s exploration of graphic novels as an art form. The show features sketches from the 2012 graphic novel “Journey of Heroes: The Story of the 100th Infantry Battalion and the 442nd Regimental Combat Team.” The novel was created as a companion to the 2017 film “Go for Broke: An Origin Story,” which will be screened at the Doris Duke Theatre at 7 p.m. Dec. 2. Filmmaker Stacey Hayashi will speak. Through March 5, 2023.

Ongoing at the museum are the exhibits “Awakening: Rebecca Louise Law,” by the British installation artist who filled two galleries with floral material, collected over 15 years around the world and strung together by local volunteers; and “Reveries: The Art of Hung Liu,” featuring the Chinese-born artist’s depictions of people under stress.

Info: honolulumuseum.org.