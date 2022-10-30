comscore Fishpond predators astonish University of Hawaii researchers | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Fishpond predators astonish University of Hawaii researchers

  • By Timothy Hurley thurley@staradvertiser.com
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII UH scientists conducted a study on fish caught at Heeia Fishpond in Kaneohe. The information was published last month in the journal Aquaculture, Fish and Fisheries.

    UH scientists conducted a study on fish caught at Heeia Fishpond in Kaneohe. The information was published last month in the journal Aquaculture, Fish and Fisheries.

Native Hawaiians have been removing barracuda, jacks and other predators from their fishponds for centuries to preserve prized mullet, milkfish and other aquatic food species for harvesting. Read more

