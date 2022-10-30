comscore 3 officers did not violate policies in Sykap shooting, HPD says | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

3 officers did not violate policies in Sykap shooting, HPD says

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:26 p.m.
  • POOL PHOTO / JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM Honolulu police officers Geoffrey Thom, left, Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee will not be disciplined by the Honolulu Police Department, following an internal investigation by its Professional Standards Office. The trio watched body camera footage on the monitor screen in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo on Aug. 17, 2021, during preliminary hearings in the killing of Iremamber Sykap.

    POOL PHOTO / JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM

    Honolulu police officers Geoffrey Thom, left, Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee will not be disciplined by the Honolulu Police Department, following an internal investigation by its Professional Standards Office. The trio watched body camera footage on the monitor screen in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo on Aug. 17, 2021, during preliminary hearings in the killing of Iremamber Sykap.

The decision comes 15 months after officers Geoffrey Thom, Zackary Ah Nee and Christopher Fredeluces were cleared of criminal charges. Read more

Previous Story
Lawyer Up: U.S.-Chinese decoupling hits foreign direct investment

Scroll Up