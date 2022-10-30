3 officers did not violate policies in Sykap shooting, HPD says
By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
Today
Updated 10:26 p.m.
Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!
POOL PHOTO / JAMM AQUINO / JAQUINO@STARADVERTISER.COM
Honolulu police officers Geoffrey Thom, left, Christopher Fredeluces and Zackary Ah Nee will not be disciplined by the Honolulu Police Department, following an internal investigation by its Professional Standards Office. The trio watched body camera footage on the monitor screen in the district courtroom of Judge William M. Domingo on Aug. 17, 2021, during preliminary hearings in the killing of Iremamber Sykap.