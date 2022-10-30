comscore State is proposing first-ever rules for manta ray viewing at two popular Kona Coast spots | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

State is proposing first-ever rules for manta ray viewing at two popular Kona Coast spots

  • By Christie Wilson cwilson@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:57 p.m.
  COURTESY KELLER LAROS A diver at an underwater "campfire" gathering place for manta ray viewing off West Hawaii throws a shaka as one of the marine creatures sails overhead while feeding on zooplankton.

    COURTESY KELLER LAROS

    A diver at an underwater “campfire” gathering place for manta ray viewing off West Hawaii throws a shaka as one of the marine creatures sails overhead while feeding on zooplankton.

  COURTESY KELLER LAROS Boats congregate at Makako Bay at sunset, one of two sites off the Kona Coast the state is proposing to designate for commercial manta ray viewing.

    COURTESY KELLER LAROS

    Boats congregate at Makako Bay at sunset, one of two sites off the Kona Coast the state is proposing to designate for commercial manta ray viewing.

  COURTESY KELLER LAROS Snorkelers on a manta tour Friday night in Makako Bay held on to a raft equipped with lights to attract zooplankton that, in turn, draw in the filter-feeding manta rays, whose wingspans can reach 22 feet or more.

    COURTESY KELLER LAROS

    Snorkelers on a manta tour Friday night in Makako Bay held on to a raft equipped with lights to attract zooplankton that, in turn, draw in the filter-feeding manta rays, whose wingspans can reach 22 feet or more.

  COURTESY DOUG FARR / FARROUT PHOTOS A manta ray swims past master diver trainer Keller Laros during an afternoon tour off West Hawaii.

    COURTESY DOUG FARR / FARROUT PHOTOS

    A manta ray swims past master diver trainer Keller Laros during an afternoon tour off West Hawaii.

Tours offering close encounters with manta rays have become a must-do activity for many Hawaii visitors, especially at two sites off the Kona Coast where vessels deposit hundreds of snorkelers and scuba divers nightly to observe the marine creatures. Read more

